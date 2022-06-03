Man claimed he was trying to ‘lead the way’ for deputy he fled from, authorities say

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami man was arrested Thursday night after fleeing from a deputy on U.S. 1. in the Florida Keys, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, a deputy spotted a black Mercedes-Benz speeding north near Mile Marker 102 just before 10:40 p.m.

That’s when the deputy activated his lights and siren, attempting to make a traffic stop.

Linhardt said the driver of the Mercedes, identified as Daniel Oghenerobo, 28, sped away from the deputy two different times, reaching speeds of 90 mph.

He told the deputy he didn’t think he was trying to stop him, adding that he was attempting to “lead the way,” for him, Linhardt said.

Oghenerobo was arrested on a charge of fleeing and eluding.