Taking a flight? Expect delays, cancellations this weekend, airport officials say

Miami International Airport told Local 10 that these cancellations and delays are due mainly to the approaching storm and that those numbers are expected to go up.

MIAMI – Amy Ando was at Miami International Airport ready to board a flight to Chicago on Friday, but she’s dealt with delay upon delay and just hoping that her flight won’t be canceled, she told Local 10 News

With severe weather heading to South Florida, travelers are already experiencing delays and cancellations on Friday ahead of what is expected to be a very chaotic travel weekend.

As of noon Friday, there were 23 cancellations and 15 delays at MIA.

A spokeswoman for the Broward County Aviation Department confirmed that as of 10 a.m., there were 17 cancellations in and out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which included eight arrival cancellations and 9 departure cancellations.

Ad

Miami International Airport told Local 10 News that its cancellations and delays are due mainly to the approaching storm and that those numbers are expected to go up.

“My flight is delayed so I’m keeping track on the app, and they send me a text saying it’s a little bit delayed, but it’s not canceled yet,” Ando said.

Airport officials advised that those traveling out of area airports this weekend to check flight status before heading out.