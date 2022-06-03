The Latest: Local 10′s Nicole Perez in London at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The 96-year-old monarch will not attend the Epsom Derby event on Saturday, Buckingham Palace said. She is expected to watch it on television at Windsor Castle. Local 10's Nicole Perez is in London.

LONDON – In their first public appearance in London after stepping back from royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with the rest of the royal family on Friday.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, followed by Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, arrived to St. Paul’s Cathedral for the Thanksgiving service honoring Queen Elizabeth II.

The iconic Great Paul signaled the start of the service.

Inside the church William, Kate, Charles and Camilla sat on one side while Harry and Meghan were on the other.

The crowds outside showed up hours before the service to get a glimpse of the arrivals.

Harry and Meghan join royals for church service.

Overwhelmed with excitement, the crowd of thousands beamed with pride for their queen and their country.

Kevin Moss said: “The queen has had this amazing impact lasted beyond political relationship wars steady constant hand proud she’s our monarch.”

Although she was not in attendance, the service was meant to honor her 70 years on the throne as well as her commitment to public life.

The Queen will not attend the Epsom Derby on Saturday. She will instead send Princess Anne in her place.

The Palace said she is continuing to rest after suffering discomfort from standing for many of the festivities on Thursday.