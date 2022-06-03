What’s closing because of the weather this weekend?

Broward County beaches may not be this calm this weekend

BROWARD COUNTY

All Broward County campgrounds, rental halls, shelters, natural areas, marinas, and water parks as well as Deerfield Island will be closed to the public on Saturday, June 4, 2022, due to potential high winds and flooding from Tropical Cyclone One.

Check Broward County tropical storm updates here.

The city of Pompano Beach said its city facilities will close. Due to the potential for severe weather conditions, City of Pompano Beach facilities will be closed starting Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.

Pompano’s city golf course will be closed Saturday, 6/4/22 and will reopen Sunday, 6/5/22.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Ad

Zoo Miami announced it would be closed Friday and Saturday.

Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava was keeping residents up to date via her Twitter page.