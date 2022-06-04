Oakland Park residents say flooding is typical, as storm rolls through

Local 10′s Alexis Frazier was at 58th Street in Oakland Park where water levels are rising as the rain lightens up from the tropical storm.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Local 10′s Alexis Frazier was at 58th Street in Oakland Park where water levels are rising as the rain lightens up from the tropical storm.

Two brothers were seen braving the elements, one on a bike and another in a kayak.

When Alexis Frazier asked one of the brothers why they decided to come out, he replied that it was a nice day.

Another resident tried buying milk from the local 7/11, but it was closed with sandbags to prevent the water from coming in.

Residents said that flooding in the area is common, but homeowners are happy that they still have electricity.

Florida Power and Light Company was seen making the rounds monitoring the area.