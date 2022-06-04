Pompano Beach home suffers major damage from downed tree

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, this damage was associated with a band of gusty showers and thunderstorms, and wind reports from nearby locations indicated winds were probably in the 40-50 mph range.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A large tree fell on a mobile home in Pompano Beach Saturday, displacing five people living in the home.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, the damage was associated with a band of gusty showers and thunderstorms, and wind reports from nearby locations indicated winds were probably in the 40-50 mph range.

A resident who lives in this mobile home told Local 10′s Alexis Frazier that his mother was doing laundry at the time when the tree snapped into that room overnight. She was frightened as the house shook when the tree came crashing down.

“All of a sudden, I heard a loud noise and the whole house was shaking and I woke up immediately. When I came outside, there were already a lot of neighbors screaming and asking if everyone was OK,” said one resident who was inside.

Ad

No one was hurt during the collapse.