Residents from Biscayne Gardens recover from tropical storm flooding

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

BISCAYNE GARDENS, Fla. – The cleanup is on inside Rajiv Bhardwaj’s house in Biscayne Gardens on Saturday afternoon after the tropical storm rolled in overnight.

Bhardwaj’s says he woke up to a mess inside his house filled with water inside his laundry and bedroom.

Bhardwaj just moved from New Jersey and this was his first experience with this kind of Florida weather.

“I just moved here and this is my first experience in a tropical storm,” he said.

A professional cleaning crew is currently at Bhardwaj’s home checking out what got soaked throughout the storm.

The streets throughout the neighborhood have been flooded after hours of rain where front yards look like lakes.

Nancy Smith says she’s lived here for more than two decades and unlike Bhardwaj the inside of her house was spared, but the standing water has not made getting around easy.

“If we have hard rain sometime we get puddles but not like this,” Smith said.

Neighbors said this flooding usually occurs when it storms like this, but the draining of the water has been slower than usual.

