Residents across Miami-Dade dealing with flooding, messes and stalled vehicles

Downpours dumped water all over downtown Miami on Saturday, leaving many cars stuck and unable to move.

MAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Downpours dumped water all over downtown Miami on Saturday, leaving many cars stuck and unable to move.

But just as soon as the water cleared out, the clean-up began.

Jose Ojeda runs the Koral Boutique n Brickell.

He showed Local 10 News’ Trent Kelly just how high the water reached following the storm.

People living nearby meanwhile have been waiting hours for some streets to clear.

“There’s definitely some streets we can’t cruise down,” said resident Micaela Rodriguez. “I’ve lived here for a bit. I’ve become more familiar.”

Meantime, in Biscayne Gardens, a major clean-up inside Rajiv Bhardwaj’s house.

“(The water) was about a foot high,” said Bhardwaj.

The New Jersey native says he woke up to water filling his laundry and bedroom.

“I just moved here and this is my first experience in a tropical storm,” said Bhardwaj.

But Marcia, a longtime homeowner and Biscayne Gardens resident said messes like this are nothing new.

Ad

“I’ve been here 30 years and I’ve been flooding like this for 30 years,” she said. “They fixed our roads, they paved out grass, but why we still flooding.”

The overnight rains leaving many streets flooded and some front yards looking like lakes.

Some of that water seeped into Biscayne Gardens resident Fernando Santiago’s house.

“The toilets started overflowing,” Santiago said.

He and his neighbors waited hours for the water to finally recede.