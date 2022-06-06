Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair with their vehicle over the weekend and then fled the scene.

The hit-and-run crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. in the 900 block of South Federal Highway.

Police said the victim, identified a Robert Brisebois, 58, was in the northbound lanes of South Federal Highway when he was struck by a white SUV.

Police said the driver failed to stop and fled the area.

Brisebois was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle is described by police as a white 2022 Hyundai Tucson that would likely have front-end damage from the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Russell Brown at 954-828-5754 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).