Sky 10 over the scene of a Miramar homicide

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are investigating a homicide at a home in the city, officials said Monday.

Sky 10 was over a home on Southwest 144th Terrace just before 12:30 p.m. and saw numerous police cars and investigators at the scene as well as crime scene tape surrounding the house.

Police have not confirmed details about what happened during the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.