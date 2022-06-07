Deputies investigating multiple cases of cats found mutilated in Weston

Heartbroken pet owners in Weston are coming forward, saying their cats were killed and mutilated.

WESTON, Fla. – Heartbroken pet owners in Weston are coming forward, saying their cats were killed and mutilated.

This comes after an initial exclusive report aired Monday on Local 10 News.

Investigators with the Broward Sheriff’s Office called what is going on “disturbing.”

There are currently two cases on record, but BSO believes there are more that just haven’t been formally reported to them.

“What we’re finding in the other two cases, investigators don’t have any remains so that a necropsy can be done,” said BSO Public Information Office Director Veda Coleman-Wright.

Weston resident Lizbette Montbrun lost her cat of eight years.

A neighbor found her cat Cri Cri clean cut in half, with no blood around, at a park in the gated Savanna community late last month.

She told Local 10 News the cat’s collar was found nearby, unclipped and somehow opened.

Ad

A similar case unfolded nearby in the San Sebastian community.

Deputies responded behind Gabe Martinez’s home where they found his neighbor’s cat Misu cut in half and missing parts.

Deputies wrote it appeared to be intentional.

Deputies also said they were told of five recent incidents in nature.

Montbrun said she is heartbroken and upset because Cri Cri didn’t deserve this.

“Our detectives are going to keep working these cases actively and try to determine who or what is responsible,” said Coleman-Wright.