Pilot asked for help moments before crash on Haulover Inlet Bridge, officials say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials are releasing new details regarding a fiery plane crash on the Haulover Inlet Bridge last month.

According to the NTSB, the pilot, identified as Narciso Torres, called for help moments before the crash, saying the plane had lost engine power.

Torres was heading to Key West with two relatives when the plane went down about 10 minutes into the flight.

It crash-landed on the bridge, hitting two cars before bursting into flames.

Torres was pronounced dead at the scene.

His two passengers and the people inside the cars who were injured all survived.