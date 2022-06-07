Thief burglarizes car after victim drops his keys inside apartment building

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a man who they said burglarized another man’s vehicle inside the parking garage of the victim’s apartment building.

The incident happened the night of April 14 and video of the suspect was released by police Tuesday.

According to authorities, the victim parked his car in the parking garage at 501 SE Second St. and accidentally dropped his car key and building access fob while walking to his apartment.

Police said the next morning, the victim discovered that his car had been burglarized and his wallet had been stolen.

The victim also discovered that someone had racked up $3,000 worth of fraudulent transactions on his credit cards, authorities said.

Police said records collected from the apartment building show that a man used the victim’s building access fob to leave the parking garage around 4:30 a.m. April 15.

Surveillance video also shows the man in the lobby area of the building and later leaving the garage in a dark-colored Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Detective Kyle Wood at 954-828-5687. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.