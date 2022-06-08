FDA approves medication for swallowing disorder

Dr. Asad Ur Rahman, a gastroenterologist with Cleveland Clinic Weston said the Food and Drug Administration recently approved Dupixent to treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis, or EOE, in adults and pediatric patients over the age of 12.

WESTON, Fla. – There’s new hope for people suffering from an inflammatory condition that makes it difficult to swallow food.

Dr. Asad Ur Rahman, a gastroenterologist with Cleveland Clinic Weston said the Food and Drug Administration recently approved Dupixent to treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis, or EOE, in adults and pediatric patients over the age of 12.

“This new medication actually targets the interleukin molecule 4 and 13 which are implicated in the inflammation of the esophagus so this is exciting as an alternative treatment option for patients who do not want to remain on acid suppressive therapies or topical steroids or who are intolerant or have side effects from them. This is an treatment option as well for patients who do not respond to those therapies,” Ur Rahman said.

He said diagnosing and treating EOE at an early stage can prevent long term complications from the disease.

Dupixent is already approved to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and asthma.

And new research shows a diabetes drug could help people without the disease lose weight.

Researchers gave study participants 5, 10 or 15 milligram doses of Tirzepatide once a week for 72 weeks.

Researchers found those who took the placebo lost an average of 2-3% of their body weight.

Those taking the drug lost an average of 15-20% of their bodyweight.

The lead author of the study says 40% of people taking the drug lost almost a quarter of their body weight.