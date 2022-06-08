Fort Lauderdale commissioners vote to take next step with Elon Musk’s tunnel concept

A major traffic change could be coming to a busy area of Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – City commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve an interim agreement with Elon Musk’s Boring Company to build a tunnel through Fort Lauderdale.

The vote paves the way for studies to determine the overall cost, location, and design of the project.

A small group of protestors were seen outside Fort Lauderdale City Hall, saying residents should get weigh in on the development.

The tunnel would potentially shuttle passengers in Tesla cars between Downtown Fort Lauderdale and the beach, but other stops are also being considered.