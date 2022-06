Police said a man and a woman were struck by a white Ford Fusion at Northwest 41st Street and 87th Avenue.

Two pedestrians were hospitalized after a hit-and-run accident in Doral on Saturday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Police said a man and a woman were struck by a white Ford Fusion at Northwest 41st Street and 87th Avenue.

The driver of the Ford Fusion fled.

The woman was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center in serious condition. The man was dragged for about a block, but miraculously was walking around the scene and was alert, according to police.