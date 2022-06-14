BSO hosting job fair to fill 911 operator positions

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking to fill several 911 operator positions.

Across the country, emergency 911 communications centers are facing a critical shortage of these critical workers.

A job fair will be held at the Public Safety Building at 2601 West Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The salary range for operators is $56,851- $95,891. The minimum starting pay is $27.33 an hour and full benefits.

To pre-register for the event, click on this link.

For more jobs listings at the Broward Sheriff’s Office, visit jobs.sheriff.org.