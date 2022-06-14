South Florida synagogue challenges state abortion law over religion

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds up a 15-week abortion ban law after signing it on April 14, 2022, in Kissimmee, Fla. A synagogue claims in a lawsuit filed Friday, June 10, 2022, that a new Florida law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks violates religious freedom rights of Jews in addition to the state constitution’s privacy protections. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A synagogue claims in a lawsuit that a new Florida law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks violates religious freedom rights of Jews in addition to the state constitution’s privacy protections.

The lawsuit filed by the Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor of Boynton Beach contends the law that takes effect July 1 violates Jewish law, which states abortion “is required if necessary to protect the health, mental or physical well-being of the woman” and for other reasons.

The congregation’s describes itself on its website as “a synagogue that practices a special blend of modern, progressive Judaism that, while rooted in the Bible, is also grounded in a modern understanding of reason and science.”

The lawsuit is the second challenge to the 15-week abortion ban signed into law in April by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Planned Parenthood and other reproductive health providers also sued earlier this month.