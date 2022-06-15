Missing Child Alert issued for Boynton Beach boy

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A Missing Child Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a 12-year-old boy from Boynton Beach.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Yvens Clervoir was last seen Sunday in the 400 block of Northeast 11th Avenue in Boynton Beach.

He was wearing a multi-colored shirt, black pants and black and white Vans shoes.

Authorities say he may be traveling on a black bicycle.

Yvens is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-742-6100 or 911.