All charges dismissed for BSO deputy, most for ex-deputy in teen’s rough arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and a current deputy, who both faced charges after a teenage boy’s rough arrest in 2019, asked a judge on Thursday to dismiss charges that they had falsified records in the case.

The judge agreed.

Sgt. Gregory LaCerra has now been cleared of all charges, while former Deputy Christopher Krickovich, who was fired, still faces two counts of battery and is set to go on trial July 19.

The arrest happened when a group of teenagers gathered after school to watch a fight and several witnesses recorded it.

Delucca Rolle, who was 15 years old at the time, was pepper-sprayed and thrown to the pavement on Apr. 18, 2019, outside a McDonald’s in Tamarac.

Thursday’s hearing came just two-and-a-half weeks after Rolle was arrested for possession of an unregistered firearm.

“The state was trying to argue that what Deputy LaCerra said in his report was inaccurate, what Krickovich said in his report was inaccurate,” Eric Schwartzreich, LaCerra’s attorney, said. “That is not an accurate comment. What they said, what they wrote in their reports was true.”

Krickovich’s attorney, Jeremy Kroll, said the focus is now on next month’s trial.

“I am just ready for him and his family to get some closure, so we are very much looking forward to being back here in July,” Kroll said.

A jury found a third deputy charged in the arrest, Ralph Mackey, not guilty in September 2019.