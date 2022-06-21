Caught on camera: Thieves spend hours rummaging through Broward home

A West Park man’s sense of security has been shaken after a pair of thieves spent hours rummaging through the home he grew up in, making off with a hefty haul.

WEST PARK, Fla. – A West Park man’s sense of security has been shaken after a pair of thieves spent hours rummaging through his home, making off with a hefty haul.

Surveillance video shows a man casing out Clarence White’s home, located at Southwest 26th Street and 42nd Avenue. Then, he invites a friend to join in.

White, who grew up in the home and knows the community, said he had family in town that was coming and going from the house, so he suspects he was being watched.

“(They) pried open my back door and then once they entered the home, they took all of the laptops,” White said.

Not even his family’s items were off-limits, including those of his goddaughter.

“They rambled through my guests’ luggage and they took her laptop along with her identification,” he said. “She works for the U.S. government.”

At first, White said he didn’t realize anyone had intruded. The back door was locked and the front door was unlocked, but he thought it was just a mistake.

Then he noticed items that had gone missing. He went to check his neighbor’s cameras.

“I am equipping the home now with alarms and cameras and things of that nature,” White said. “(I) hate to live like that because, again, I know my neighbors, I know my surroundings, so I never thought I would have to live in Fort Knox.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.