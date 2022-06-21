Is the case of a 20-year-old’s death closed or not? Family is not sure

Zoraida Rosado says she still doesn't know who killed her granddaughter and she feels there's been no justice, no closure from authorities.d

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – It’s been 16 months since a woman’s murder and the victim’s grandmother continues to grieve with no answers, no justice, and no closure.

“I have cried every day for 16 months. I wake up. I see her pictures. I look at her every day and I’m like, ‘Alaysia, what happened?’ "

Zoraida Rosado says she still doesn’t know who killed her granddaughter.

The 20-year-old and her fiancé at the time, along with two others, were in Pompano Beach for a night out.

Detectives said they were in a car driving south on Dixie Highway near SW 3rd Street on Feb. 21, 2021, around 5 a.m.

There was an argument and a gun went off. That’s when three people were shot.

Alaysia was the only one who didn’t make it out alive.

“Why after 16 months has anybody said, ‘Listen, here is the evidence. We’re closing the case…,” Rosado said.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed if the case is closed. But no arrests have been made. Rosado said her family is the dark.

“Calls and calls and calls and they never return the phone call,” Rosado said. “There’s no justice, there’s no closure.”

The family tells Local 10 News that they’ve been informed that the case is closed.

We’ve contacted the Broward Sheriff’s Office for a response on the status of the investigation and we are awaiting an update.