Here’s what could happen if Broward Sheriff Tony loses police certification

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – After a panel found probable cause in the process to revoke Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony’s state law enforcement certification over allegations he made false statements on driver’s license applications, questions remain about what Tony’s role would look like if a state commission chooses to strip him of his certification.

In that event, two things are certain: Tony, appointed to the position by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2019, would lose his power to make arrests or otherwise act as a police officer in Florida. But would be allowed to remain in office.

That’s because Florida sheriffs are elected officials and are not required to be certified law enforcement officers.

What’s not certain is whether Tony would still appear in a Broward Sheriff’s Office uniform.

“There are some sheriffs that don’t appear in their uniform and wear suits and stuff like that,” Steadman Stahl, the president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association union, said.

It’s also uncertain what, if any, political fallout would arise. Tony was elected to a full term as Broward sheriff in 2020, meaning he could choose to seek re-election in 2024.

Tony has remained mum about the decertification process and how he’d respond to losing his law enforcement status.

The commission, which is set to render its final decision in August, could also choose other ways of disciplining Tony besides stripping him of certification.