2 men accused of shooting at couple in Miami after making ‘dirty’ remarks to victim’s wife

MIAMI – Two men are facing charges in connection with a shooting that occurred outside a restaurant in Miami, authorities confirmed.

According to one of the suspect’s arrest reports, a couple was outside a restaurant at 3201 Seventh Ave. on May 6 when the two suspects, Orlando Eloy Figueredo, 33, and Oscar Armando Zelaya, 32, who were in a blue Dodge pickup truck began speaking “in a dirty manner” to the wife.

Police said the woman’s husband stepped in to defend her, at which time Figueredo and Zelaya got out of their truck to fight the woman’s husband.

The woman stepped in between the men and told the suspects to leave, at which time both men re-entered their truck, authorities said.

Police said it appeared the men were going to leave, but they then went after the couple and the woman’s shoes fell off as she was trying to get away.

According to the police report, Zelaya picked up her shoes and got back into the truck before the duo fled the area.

But police said they made a U-turn and returned before both men open fired at the couple.

Authorities said the entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police said the men fired about 18 rounds at the couple, striking the husband in the forearm.

Zelaya was taken into custody on May 7.

Police said the couple identified Figueredo in a photo lineup on June 9 and he was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Both suspects face charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Figueredo remains in custody at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, while Zelaya is in custody at the Metrowest Detention Center. Both are being held without bond.