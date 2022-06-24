South Florida nonprofit could close up shop as it desperately seeks new location

MIAMI – A longtime South Florida nonprofit is asking for help as it runs out of time to find a new home.

The Make A Wish Veterans organization, which they say serves 100 to 150 veterans a week, has less than a week before they have to close up shop, its director said. The building they operate out of in Miami has been sold and they must leave.

Princess Fuller runs the nonprofit in honor of her godfather, who was a veteran. She says the organization desperately needs to find a new location.

“I’m really overwhelmed because we have to shut the doors,” she said. “Even all through COVID, we never closed. We never closed. We stayed active because we know there’s a need. The children are out of school now. They need meals on their table. They need help. The families are going through this high economy and stuff. This is a great help to them all free of charge.”

Make A Wish Veterans has been around since 2007 and distributes food each Friday. If it shuts down, veterans and their families will have to find other ways to get food, Fuller said.

The nonprofit has created a fundraising page for those wishing to help.