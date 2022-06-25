BSO: North Lauderdale SWAT situation ends peacefully

A North Lauderdale SWAT situation stemming from reports of a man threatening a woman and holding her hostage ended peacefully Saturday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

A BSO spokesperson said its patrol deputies responded to the 7700 block of Southwest Eighth Court at around 3:45 p.m. alongside a SWAT team and Special Victims Unit detectives.

The spokesperson said the victim exited the residence safely and deputies took the suspect into custody without incident shortly after. The agency has not released the suspect’s name or whether he faces any charges.

In an alert to residents, BSO said it received numerous 911 and non-emergency calls regarding the incident.

No one was injured and BSO’s Special Victims Unit is investigating, the agency said.