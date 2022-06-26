Man charged after alleged incident with gun outside Wilton Manors bar

Police in Fort Lauderdale arrested a man accused of threatening a security guard with a gun.

The incident happened outside a bar in Wilton Manors.

According to police, 45-year-old Kenneth Justesen was taken into custody Friday night outside the Gym Sportsbar.

It is located on Wilton Drive and Northeast 7th Avenue.

Justesen is facing several charges including use of a firearm under the influence of alcohol, according to authorities.

Records obtained by Local 10 News indicate this is not Justesen’s first run-in with the law.