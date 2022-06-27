Make-a-Wish Southern Florida gives teen with cerebral palsy life-changing gift

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Southern Florida Make-a-Wish Foundation has given a Boca Raton teenager a life-changing gift.

Organizers surprised 17-year-old Ari with his own customized golf cart.

Ari has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, making it difficult for him to get around without assistance. His father says he can now do all the things he loves with his new golf cart.

“This is awesome, really awesome gift for him. It gives us a chance to do more stuff with him and include him in the family fun. We like to go camping a lot and this is something we can take with us and not just sit around the campground,” said Evan Manevitch, Ari’s father.

Ari’s family says he is also excited to take his new golf cart on trips to pick up ice cream with his grandparents.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted more than 13,000 life-changing wishes since 1983 for children who have critical illnesses. It aims to grant a wish for every medically-eligible child in its territory.