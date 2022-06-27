Man accused of beating elderly victim at assisted living facility in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 42-year-old man was arrested Sunday on accusations that he beat an elderly man at an assisted living facility in North Miami Beach and then held a knife to the victim’s neck.

The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. Sunday at 1590 NE 161st St.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, Pedro Martinez Rodriguez and the victim both live at the assisted living facility.

Police said the two got into an argument about overflowing water in the bathroom shower, which the victim asked Martinez Rodriguez if he caused.

According to the police report, Martinez Rodriguez became irate and began punching the victim in the head.

Police said Martinez Rodriguez then left and returned a short time later with a kitchen knife, which he allegedly held to the back of the victim’s neck as he threatened to hurt him.

Martinez Rodriguez then walked away as the victim called police, the report stated.

According to the report, Martinez Rodriguez claimed that he told the victim to get out of his personal space when he approached him about the shower and that a physical altercation ensued, but denied holding a knife to the victim’s neck.

Two witnesses, however, told officers that they saw Martinez Rodriguez threatening the victim with the knife.

The knife was confiscated as evidence, authorities said.

Martinez Rodriguez was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a person 65 or older and battery on a person 65 or older.