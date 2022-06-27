Thieves steal trailer filled with expensive tools in Pompano Beach

Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows a pair of thieves stealing tools in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Alarms, security devices and cameras did nothing to stop a pair of thieves from stealing a trailer with thousands of dollars’ worth of tools from a local contractor in Pompano Beach.

The brazen heist happened Saturday morning outside an industrial warehouse near Powerline Road and Copans Road.

The thieves took their sweet time, even using a grinder to remove the trailer’s hitch lock, sending sparks flying.

All the while, an automated message from the motion camera system kept sounding off: “Hi! You are currently being recorded.”

The contractor, who asked to remain anonymous, said he parked his loaded trailers outside the warehouse ahead of a big commercial job in Palm Beach County.

The crooks stole the new trailer, worth roughly $4,500, with thousands of dollars’ worth of electric and handheld tools inside.

“Basically everything and anything I’d need for the job,” the contractor said.

Cameras caught the duo in a white two-door pickup truck.

The owner said he’s frustrated, adding he’s a hard worker and just wants to be able to do his job and provide for his family.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call BSO right away. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.