Future entrepreneurs get surprised by Shark Tank star in Miami

MIAMI – Some Miami teens got a Shark Tank surprise Thursday afternoon when Daymond John stopped by to visit campers at the University of Miami.

The students are part of the iD Tech Camp, a STEM program for middle and high school kids who learn everything from coding to entrepreneurship.

This year, John sponsored 100 scholarships for students in Miami and New York to participate in his entrepreneurship courses where they can learn from the Shark Tank star in pre-recorded lectures.

But on Thursday, he surprised the campers by showing up in their class.

John told Local 10 News that it’s great for the teens to learn the basics now so as they get older and start seeing challenges in the world, they won’t “wait for someone else to start doing it. You start doing it yourself.”

Students in the entrepreneurship part of the program move through the startup process, making formal business plans and pitching their ideas while other students can make video games or 3D print their own creations.