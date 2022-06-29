Caught on camera: Miami Beach police nab men accused of stealing from high-end vehicles

Miami Beach police arrested three men they accuse of breaking into expensive sports cars and stealing items.

Police arrested Jeffrey Orys, Patrick Johnson and Emmanuel Carter on charges related to the burglaries and said the three have extensive criminal records.

Surveillance video from North Bay Road shows a man, who police said is part of the trio, getting into a Mercedes-Benz to steal items.

“We directed more patrols to the area because of an increase in vehicle burglaries,” Officer Ernie Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the Miami Beach Police Department, said.

Officers later spotted the three men in a car and found a number of items inside connecting them to criminal behavior, police said.

“(We found) narcotics in the vehicle, a ski mask in the vehicle, latex gloves in the vehicle,” Rodriguez said. “It’s clear these gentlemen were up to no good.”

The three men are suspected in other South Florida cases targeting high-end vehicles, police said. But their break in this case came with the aforementioned surveillance video. Local 10 News reporter Rosh Lowe spoke with the neighbor who captured it all.

“The officer said there (were) some car break-ins and they wanted to look at my camera,” that neighbor said.

Miami Beach police are encouraging people to lock their doors.