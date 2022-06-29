Father arrested after 8-year-old boy accidentally fatally shoots baby

PENSACOLA, Fla. – An 8-year-old boy accidentally shot two young girls over the weekend and now his father is facing charges, authorities said.

Investigators say the boy found the gun Saturday inside a motel room they were staying in and started playing with it before accidentally shooting 1-year-old Kacey Bass and her 2-year-old sister.

“He pulls the gun from the holster, starts playing with it and fires a round into the 1-year-old toddler, ultimately killing the 1-year-old. The bullet then goes through and strikes one of the 2-year-old toddlers who’s injured but is expected to recover,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said at a press conference.

(Escambia County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies later arrested Roderick Randall, 45, after they say he left his gun in the closet before leaving the motel in Pensacola.

“We need these parents to step up and do a better job because the decisions that they make can cost. In this case, they can cost the lives of our most precious resource -- that’s our children,” Simmons said.

Authorities say Randall has a lengthy criminal history and should have never had the gun.

He was released from jail on Sunday night after posting bond and will face a judge in three weeks.