Man opens fire inside movie theater in Minnesota

A 23-year-old man was injured Tuesday night in a shooting at a movie theater in Minnesota.

An investigation is underway after police say a gunman opened fire Tuesday night inside a movie theater in Oakdale, Minnesota.

Authorities said one man was injured in the shooting.

Right now, police are still searching for the shooter who they say fled on foot.

Police responded to the Marcus Oakdale Cinema just after 10 p.m., forcing everyone inside to evacuate.

Authorities say when officers entered the theater, they found the 23-year-old victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was then rushed to a nearby hospital.

His condition has not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.