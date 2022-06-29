Police: Father fatally shoots himself after leaving son alone in hot car

Police in Virginia discovered the bodies of a father and his young son on Tuesday.

According to police, officers received a call that the 37-year-old father was suicidal.

As officers were arriving to the man’s home, they received another call from a relative who said the father told them that he had left his 18-month-old son in his car for as long as three hours.

Police said the father rushed home and took his son inside, who they believe was already dead at the time.

Detectives believe the man then went outside and shot himself in the woods near his home.

“This is a horrible tragedy on so many levels and our hearts go out to the family and friends that are going to deal with this,” Officer Chris Hensley said. “But we would be remiss to not take an opportunity for people to realize how important it is to obviously check your vehicles.”

The victims’ identities have not yet been released.

According to the New York Post, authorities have been in contact with the toddler’s mother and other relatives as they continue their investigation.