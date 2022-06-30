At least 1 injured in police-involved shooting in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – At least one person was hospitalized Thursday following a police-involved shooting in Hialeah, authorities confirmed.

The shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 127th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that one person was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, per standard protocol.

No other details were immediately released.

