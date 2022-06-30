Caught on Camera: Bison attacks man at Yellowstone National Park

A 34-year-old man was gored by a bison Monday in Yellowstone National Park.

Wild video shows a bison attacking a visitor this week at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

You can see as the animal confronts a group of people Monday near the Old Faithful landmark.

Seconds later, the bison begins charging full force, knocking over a 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs.

According to the National Park Service, the man and his family were walking on a boardwalk near Giant Geyser when the bull bison charged the group.

“Family members did not leave the area, and the bull bison continued to charge and gored the male,” a news release from the National Park Service stated.

Officials said the victim injured his arm.

Visitors at Yellowstone National Park are required to stay more than 25 yards from a bison.

It’s unclear how far away the man was from the animal when he was attacked, however the Park Service said “this is the second reported incident in 2022 of a visitor getting too close to the animal and the bison responding to the perceived threat by goring the individual.”

Ad

According to park officials, Bison are “unpredictable” and can run up to three times faster than humans.