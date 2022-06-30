Man snatches victim’s chain on Miami-Dade Transit bus

Surveillance video shows a man robbing another man of his chain on a Miami-Dade Transit bus.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for a man who snatched another man’s chain from his neck while they were riding a Miami-Dade Transit bus earlier this month.

The strong-arm robbery occurred around 9:35 a.m. June 13 in the area of Northwest 103rd Street and 27th Avenue.

According to authorities, the victims were riding the bus, and as the bus approached a stop, the thief stood up and walked toward the front of the bus.

When the bus stopped and the doors opened, that’s when he grabbed the 63-year-old victim’s chain from his neck and ran off.

The victim was not injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robber’s identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.