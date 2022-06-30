This new Broward service can help protect you from property fraud

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward County officials say they’re cracking down on property fraud and they’ve created a new program to help homeowners avoid becoming victims of a scam.

Broward County Property Appraiser Marty Kiar was recently a guest on Sheriff Gregory Tony’s podcast and he discussed his office’s Owner Alert program.

The free service helps protect properties from scams or fraud by notifying participants via email if the Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office receives a document changing the ownership of their property.

Residents need a Property ID number and a Florida driver’s license or ID number to subscribe and must live in the county. They are asked to notify law enforcement if they’re alerted to an unauthorized change.

For more information, visit the Broward County Property Appraiser’s Owner Alert website.