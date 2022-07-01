‘Bottled Blonde’ opens fourth location in Wynwood

Bottled Blonde is a pizzeria and beer garden by day and a nightclub at night

MIAMI – Some may say blondes have more fun. The latest bar, Bottled Blonde, is opening its doors in Wynwood and is setting out to prove it.

Bottled Blonde is a pizzeria and beer garden by day and a nightclub offering bottle service at night.

“I think it’s going to be the future of Miami,” said Chris Carpenter, owner of Bottled Blonde on Second Avenue in Wynwood.

It is the fourth location for the bar in Wynwood. The 9,000 square-foot open-air venue has a rustic yet relaxed ambiance, with playful installations of pin-up girls and artistic nods to the classic east coast brewery throughout.

With 49 high-definition televisions, two 24-foot projector walls, and two 15-foot LED walls, it has all the makings of a sports’ fan hangout.

“If you wanted to come here during happy hour you can . . . enjoy some drinks, watch TV, sports things like that. We show all UFC events, boxing,” said Carpenter.

The new addition to Wynwood is serving up delicious dishes, including authentic Italian cuisine.

”I think Italian wasn’t really focused around here so we wanted to bring that whole thing down,” said Joe Absolor, executive chef of Bottled Blonde.

Celebrities have also been seen around the bar.

“We try to really indulge in the client experience and make sure we’re providing good service and our nightlife is top-notch,” said Carpenter.