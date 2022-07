Police have evacuated the Miami public defender's office after a bomb threat

MIAMI – Police evacuated the Miami-Dade County Public Defender’s Office after someone phoned in a bomb threat on Friday.

According to Miami-Dade County police, around 10:30 a.m., a caller stated a bomb was at the defender’s office, located at 1320 NW 14th St.

Everyone was evacuated from inside the building while the area was searched. City of Miami police was also at the scene and a bomb squad was called in to investigate.

