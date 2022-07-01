84º

Police: Man wounded in shooting at popular Ocean Drive hotel

Parker Branton, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County, Crime
Miami Beach police said officers responded to a call of a shooting at the Clevelander Hotel at 1020 Ocean Dr. just after midnight Friday.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded at a popular South Beach hotel overnight, Miami Beach police said Friday morning.

Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesperson for Miami Beach police, said officers responded to a call of a shooting at the Clevelander Hotel at 1020 Ocean Dr. just after midnight Friday.

It appears the shooting happened inside the hotel’s lobby.

Rodriguez said officers found a man suffering apparent gunshot wounds. Medics took him to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Officers detained a person nearby and recovered a gun, Rodriguez said.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition as of Friday morning.

