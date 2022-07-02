Paramedics rescue kittens from Miami mobile home fire

Paramedics rescued two kittens from a mobile home fire that displaced 10 people Friday night, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

MIAMI – Paramedics rescued two kittens from a mobile home fire that displaced 10 people Friday night, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

The fire broke out at around 8:15 p.m. at a mobile home on Southwest 69th Avenue in the city’s Flagami neighborhood, the department said in a news release.

On arrival, crews saw heavy smoke billowing from the rear of the mobile home and found it fully engulfed in flames, according to MFR. Firefighters were able to put out the fire within five minutes and found no (human) victims.

They did, however, find two kittens under the damaged mobile home. Paramedics gave them oxygen and returned them to their owners.

The fire displaced one person who lived in the mobile home, as well as six adults and three children who lived in an adjacent home that had its power shut off but was not damaged, MFR said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.