CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – FBI agents are looking for a man who robbed a Coral Springs bank Friday, according to the agency.

In a news release, the agency said the man, pictured above, entered the Chase Bank branch at 6260 W. Sample Rd. at around 2:25 p.m. and demanded money from a bank employee.

Customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery, the agency said. Nobody was hurt.

Anyone with information is being asked to call (754) 703-2000.