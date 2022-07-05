Fireworks and fun mark Fourth of July celebrations in Fort Lauderdale

The City of Fort Lauderdale knows how to throw a good party, and this July Fourth was no different.

The fireworks wrapped up around 9 p.m. but people stuck around for hours afterward to enjoy the holiday.

Overall it was a great Independence Day as tourists and residents packed the beach for a fun-filled day of activities.

“All the festivities going on, seeing all the beautiful people and celebrating the holiday, and the concerts, music for sure,” said Regina Schenck.

There was something on the beach for everyone, including the kids, many of which enjoyed the waterslides, while DJ’s played the hits.

Then it was time for the B-52′s to take over the main stage.

As the crowds celebrated, numerous police officers were on scene.

Officials with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said this year, just like previous years, they have increased their staffing and that safety is of paramount importance.

Police said no arrests were made from the beach at last check late Monday. On the fire rescue end, there were at least four transports from the beach due to intoxication and dehydration.