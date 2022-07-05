Robbery detectives investigating after 2 shot in Lauderdale Lakes, BSO says

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Robbery detectives are investigating a double shooting in Lauderdale Lakes, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a shooting near the intersection of Northwest 33rd Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard at around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Broward deputies and fire rescue crews responded and located two victims with gunshot wounds; medics took them to an area hospital for treatment, St. Louis said. The two are expected to survive.

Sky 10 was over the scene just before 10:30 a.m. and saw deputies and fire rescue crews gathered at a RaceTrac gas station near the intersection. Deputies had part of the gas station cordoned off with crime scene tape.

Deputies were also at the scene of a nearby apartment complex.

BSO robbery detectives are investigating, St. Louis said.