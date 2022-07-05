Victim injured during shootout between people in Mercedes, Lamborghini on I-95

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman driving on Interstate 95 in northwest Miami-Dade was injured early Tuesday morning during a shootout between people inside a Mercedes-Benz sedan and a dark green Lamborghini SUV, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported around 1:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Northwest 95th Street.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, the victim, identified only as a Black female, told authorities that she was traveling in a silver Nissan Altima when she saw the two luxury vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed, while people inside both vehicles were shooting at each other.

As the vehicles passed the victim’s car, a projectile from the Mercedes struck the front windshield of the Nissan, Camacho said.

“This resulted in glass debris striking her upper right forehead, leaving a minor laceration,” Camacho said in an email to Local 10 News.

He said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel treated the victim at the scene.

No one else was injured as a result of the shooting, Camacho said.

Anyone with additional information about the people inside the Mercedes or Lamborghini are asked to call the FHP at *FHP (*347). Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.