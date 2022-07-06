85º

Florida Keys shark bite victim identified

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman, who was taken to a Miami hospital after being bitten in the leg by a shark in the Florida Keys, has been identified.

According to a report by Florida Fish and Wildlife officials, Lindsay Bruns, 30, was bitten by the shark in the waters east of Sawyer Key, on the Gulf of Mexico side of Monroe County.

Officials say Bruns was with her husband and two children in about 10 feet of water at the time. Her husband Luke Bruns told officials he heard a splash and then saw nothing but blood in the water. He jumped in to help his wife and saw a huge wound on her right leg, consistent with a shark attack.

According to the report, the husband called 911 and was advised to take his wife to Tonio’s Restaurant on Summerland Key where they met FWC officers.

Lindsay Bruns was later airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center via a Trama Star helicopter.

County officials said an in-flight blood transfusion likely helped save her life.

