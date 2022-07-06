Miami-Dade police search for missing man with autism

Police are asking for the public's help looking for 20-year-old Alejandro Suarez.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who has autism.

Police said 20-year-old Alejandro Suarez was last seen leaving his home in the Westchester area of Miami-Dade County on Monday. He’s described as 5-foot-6, weighing 150 pounds.

Suarez was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black leather jacket, black boots and a black backpack.

Police located his vehicle at the Miami-Dade College Kendall campus, where he takes classes, his mother said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade police or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.