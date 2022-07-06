South Florida man wins big while playing Lottery scratch-off game

MIAMI – A South Florida man won the $2 million top prize while playing the Bonus Cashword scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced.

Richard Awe, 34, of Boca Raton, claimed his winnings at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee and chose to receive the one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, Awe purchased his winning ticket at the Discount Food Shop at 10801 NE 13th Ave. in Miami.

The store will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $10 game, $2,000,000 BONUS CASHWORD, launched in May and features eight top prizes of $2 million and 20 second-tier prizes of $100,000!” a new release from the Florida Lottery stated. “The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.12.”

“Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.”

